Breaking: Rod Rosenstein To Leave When New Attorney General Is Confirmed

On CNN New Day:

"We do begin with breaking news in the Mueller investigation," John Berman said.

"A source tells CNN that deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein plans to leave the Justice Department, once William Barr, the president's nominee for attorney general, is confirmed. That will likely happen sometime in February. Barr's confirmation hearing begins next Tuesday. And I have to say, the stakes just went up in a big way. We should note our sources say Rosenstein is not being forced out. He has overseen the special counsel's Russian investigation for more than a year. And with him gone, it means an oversight of the probe will be led by people who have expressed open and public hostility to at least parts of it."

Reactions:

This is actually one of the most normal things we've seen happen in the Justice Department—and a sign that Rod Rosenstein is confident about the progress of the Mueller probe. https://t.co/zPp7FFTryI — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) January 9, 2019

Heads up: Deputy AG Rosenstein has signaled to other officials he would leave when he was satisfied that Mueller’s investigation was either complete or close enough to completion that it was protected - @evanperez reporting https://t.co/Gqbsd93DuT — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 9, 2019

The Special Counsel regulations, which Mueller is appointed under, put Rosenstein in charge of supervising/controlling the investig. (I drafted those regs as a young pup at DOJ).



By all accounts Rosenstein has done a great job. I fear Barr won’t, given his ridic memo. Danger https://t.co/2WjZ426GD1 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 9, 2019

Rosenstein leaks this so it becomes THE issue of Barr’s confirmation https://t.co/g77tvcuOFV — Armando (@armandodkos) January 9, 2019

RE Rod Rosenstein departure news, Rep. Matt Gaetz texts: "I hope the door hits him on the way out" — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) January 9, 2019