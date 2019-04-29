Politics
BREAKING: Rod Rosenstein Resigns Effective May 11th

Rosenstein's resignation comes on the heels of reports that Rosenstein said he was on "Trump's team" and he would "land the plane."
By Red Painter
It's official. Rod Rosenstein is out at DOJ, effective May 11th. Not a huge shock - he saw the Mueller report to completion and transitioned things over to Bill Barr. Just last Friday, news broke that Rosenstein had told Trump he was "on his team" and that he would "land the plane". Was he playing Trump or did he really mean it? No way to tell.

Here is his resignation letter:

In the above clip from Pete Williams and Steve Kornacki discuss the breaking news, why it may have taken so long for him to actually submit his resignation, his successor, that fateful Mueller Report press conference where Rosenstein looked like a hostage, etc.

Interesting tweet from the brilliant David Corn:

