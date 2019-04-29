BREAKING: Rod Rosenstein Resigns Effective May 11th

It's official. Rod Rosenstein is out at DOJ, effective May 11th. Not a huge shock - he saw the Mueller report to completion and transitioned things over to Bill Barr. Just last Friday, news broke that Rosenstein had told Trump he was "on his team" and that he would "land the plane". Was he playing Trump or did he really mean it? No way to tell.

Here is his resignation letter:

Rod Rosenstein’s resignation letter, effective May 11. pic.twitter.com/jDuq5xmLn6 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) April 29, 2019

In the above clip from Pete Williams and Steve Kornacki discuss the breaking news, why it may have taken so long for him to actually submit his resignation, his successor, that fateful Mueller Report press conference where Rosenstein looked like a hostage, etc.

Interesting tweet from the brilliant David Corn:

Rod Rosenstein resigning effective 5/11. A recent exchange I had with him:



Me: You quoted Donald Trump on respecting the rule of law. Seriously?

RR: It was a good quote.

Me: Do you think he believed it?

RR: [Pause]

Me: Do you?

RR: Those were good words. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 29, 2019

Twitter had thoughts:

Rosenstein's letter to Trump said "grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address."



Odd words to a President that accused Rod of treason last year. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 29, 2019

I totally forgot about this!

Trump tweeted a photo of Rosenstein behind bars! #humor https://t.co/lumoa771ae — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2019

“thank you for unifying america, donald trump” is the dumbest thing anyone has ever put in writing. Congrats to Rod Rosenstein! — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) April 29, 2019

This paragraph will surely go over Trump's head...he can't understand serious quotes with big words.

Trump: DOJ is filled with leakers and liars who attempted a coup to overthrow an election.



Rosenstein: pic.twitter.com/hLSB5hCLO6 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 29, 2019

Let's see if Rosenstein's successor is worse than Barr. Probably. Definitely.

Is it November 2020 yet?