BREAKING: Mueller Indicts 12 Russian Intelligence Officers In DNC Hack
Wowie zowie. Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments today of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking into the DNC, intrusion into at least one state election board and stole information about 500,000 voters, and into the servers of a software vendor whose software is used to verify voter registrations.
Rosenstein said this indictment did not address the issue of whether voter totals were changed.
Here's the indictment. What mind-boggling detail!
Remember, this isn't even the other shoe. It's more like a shoelace:
Comments