BREAKING: Mueller Indicts 12 Russian Intelligence Officers In DNC Hack

Wowie zowie. Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments today of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking into the DNC, intrusion into at least one state election board and stole information about 500,000 voters, and into the servers of a software vendor whose software is used to verify voter registrations.

Rosenstein said this indictment did not address the issue of whether voter totals were changed.

Here's the indictment. What mind-boggling detail!

Remember, this isn't even the other shoe. It's more like a shoelace:

. @KenDilanianNBC notes indictment alleges Russia "on or about July 27, 2016" started trying to access Clinton's personal emails. Which is the same day Trump gave his "Russia if you're listening, I hope your able to find the 30,000 emails..." news conference. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 13, 2018

If Trump doesn’t confront Putin with INDICTMENT of Russians involved in hacking it is all but an admission of his campaign’s involvement. Impossible to believe Trump campaign unaware of this massive attack! He MUST confront Putin who has attacked the USA! Otherwise he is useless! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) July 13, 2018

Indictment mentions (but doesn’t name) a congressional candidate in August 2016 reaching out to “Guccifer 2.0” (really GRU) making “a request for stolen documents” about his or her opponent — which GRU provided. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 13, 2018

Mueller indictment of GRU officers as perpetrators also a counter to Congressmen who have promoted alternative conspiracies for DNC breach — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) July 13, 2018

Is the "Alice Donovan" Facebook persona mentioned in the indictment the same "Alice Donovan" that was publishing Kremlin propaganda in US leftist outlets?



2017 expose on "Alice Donovan" here: https://t.co/iInjmk5Nsq pic.twitter.com/rDiPDjfnRI — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 13, 2018

Rosenstein has said Trump was briefed on this indictment before the Europe trip. That means Trump has been running around saying he can be friends with Putin KNOWING that Putin did this. — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) July 13, 2018

Okay, biggest news from the indictment: A congressional candidate asked Guccifer 2.0 for stolen documents on their opponent, and Guccifer 2.0 provided them. pic.twitter.com/Mx4Wjrsdkl

It is absolutely normal these indictments would be separate from indictments of Americans who were implicated in criminal activity related to the hacking. Do not read anything into fact that campaign officials, journalists, or the congressional candidate were not charged. Yet. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 13, 2018