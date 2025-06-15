Senate Tax Bill Sneaks In Rule Putting Trump Above The Law

The Senate took out the House's controversial contempt provision and instead made it effectively impossible to sue the government in the first place.
Senate Tax Bill Sneaks In Rule Putting Trump Above The Law
Credit: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJune 15, 2025

In case you missed it, when the House passed Donald Trump’s Billionaires’ Budget Bill, it included a Trump-requested provision limiting the power of federal judges to hold people in contempt, potentially giving the Felon 47 administration the ability to violate court orders with impunity.

Some Republicans claimed they wouldn’t have supported that provision had they known what they voted for what was in it, USA Today noted.

So, the Senate came up with a workaround for Dear Leader: A proposed provision making it prohibitively expensive to challenge Trump’s authoritarian rule.

HuffPost explains:

This bill would require that anyone seeking a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction against the federal government first post a bond that covers the costs and damages that would be sustained to the federal government, in the event it loses the case. We’re talking millions if not billions of dollars being required upfront, effectively shutting off people’s ability to sue the Trump administration.

“The court must set the bond at an amount that’s really large,” said Coby Dolan, legislative director of the Access to Justice program at Earthjustice Action. the nonprofit advocacy partner to Earthjustice, a public interest environmental law group. “In some of these federal actions, the federal government could say, ‘It’s going to cost $1 billion.’ What public interest group is going to be able to afford a $1 billion bond?”

This language is narrower than the provision in the House bill ― it only applies to the federal government and temporary restraining orders or preliminary injunctions ― and it is not retroactive. But it would make it exponentially harder, if not impossible, for people to bring lawsuits against the government.

USA Today pointed out that the provision in the Senate draft “reflects the support of leadership to include and defend it.”

In case the prospect of tossing millions off health insurance for the sake of bigger tax cuts for billionaires wasn’t enough to get you to call your members of Congress and oppose the Trump budget, maybe the prospect of senators effectively pre-rubber stamping his unlawful actions will.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon