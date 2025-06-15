'This Helped Me': Dem Emboldened After 'Overweight' Trump's 'Pathetic' Parade

A Democratic caller told C-SPAN that President Donald Trump's military parade helped him see how "pathetic" the Republican commander-in-chief was.
By David EdwardsJune 15, 2025

During Sunday's Washington Journal program, a New York Democrat shared his thoughts on the parade that coincided with Trump's birthday.

"I just would like to say that at first I was upset by the whole concept of the parade," the caller explained. "But now I'm pleased with the result. Because the country had a chance to look at the image of Donald Trump, the long tie, the overweight, the drooping face."

"He's a pathetic person," he continued. "I'm not afraid of him anymore. This helped me. I was afraid of him. I am not afraid of him. And no one should be afraid of him."

