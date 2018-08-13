Did Trump Get FBI Agent Peter Strzok Fired For Texts? Looks Like It
Sure sounds like Trump had something to do with this. And you know, with Peter Strzok goes decades of institutional knowledge about counterintelligence operations. It's almost as if Trump doesn't care about national security! Via the Washington Post:
The FBI has fired agent Peter Strzok, who helped lead the bureau’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election until officials discovered that he had been sending anti-Trump texts.
Aitan Goelman, Strzok’s attorney, said FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich ordered the firing Friday, even though the director of the FBI office that usually handles employee discipline had decided that Strzok, 48, should face only a demotion and a 60-day suspension. Goelman said the move undercuts the FBI’s repeated assurances that Strzok would be afforded the normal disciplinary process.
“This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name,” Goelman said, adding in a statement, “This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans.”
Strzok wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI.”
The FBI declined to comment.
Aitan Goelman, Strzok's lawyer, issued this statement, noting that FBI Director Chris Wray testified to Congress that "regular process" would be followed in the investigation:
