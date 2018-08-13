BREAKING: Peter Strzok Fired From The FBI

By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

Never let it be said that Fox News doesn't run the Trump White House. FBI Agent Peter Strzok was fired this morning, in contradiction to federal employee protocol and FBI regular order.

His attorney issued this statement:

Fox News needed a scalp. Since Congress is on vacation, there's nothing the House Judiciary Committee can do this month to provide noise, outrage, and a "win" for the Trump News Network. I expect this to be wall to wall on Tucker and Hannity tonight, so they don't have to talk about Manafort, Omarosa's proof of payoff, Trump's lack of awareness about time zones, etc.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV