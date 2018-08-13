BREAKING: Peter Strzok Fired From The FBI

Never let it be said that Fox News doesn't run the Trump White House. FBI Agent Peter Strzok was fired this morning, in contradiction to federal employee protocol and FBI regular order.

His attorney issued this statement:

Full statement from Peter Strzok’s lawyer, who says the director of the FBI office that normally handles employee discipline had decided Strzok should face only a demotion and 60-day suspension—but was overruled by the FBI’s deputy director. pic.twitter.com/djAHeboYpC — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 13, 2018

Fox News needed a scalp. Since Congress is on vacation, there's nothing the House Judiciary Committee can do this month to provide noise, outrage, and a "win" for the Trump News Network. I expect this to be wall to wall on Tucker and Hannity tonight, so they don't have to talk about Manafort, Omarosa's proof of payoff, Trump's lack of awareness about time zones, etc.