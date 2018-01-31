GOP Narrative Shattered: Peter Stzrok Played Key Role In Reopening Clinton Email Investigation

For weeks now, we've heard the Republican echo chamber fire itself up over text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, suggesting that there was some kind of "deep state conspiracy" to undermine Donald Trump.

Not so fast, wingers. News today suggests Peter Strzok, the FBI agent whose texts sparked the "secret society" conspiracy theory from Sean Hannity and Fox News, was the guy who instigated the reopening of the Clinton email probe just before the election in 2016.

CNN:

Strzok, who co-wrote what appears to be the first draft that formed the basis of the letter Comey sent to Congress, also supported reopening the Clinton investigation once the emails were discovered on disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop, according to a source familiar with Strzok's thinking. The day after Strzok sent his draft to his colleagues, Comey released the letter to Congress, reigniting the email controversy in the final days of the campaign.

Strzok did, however, harbor reservations about Comey making a public announcement just days before the election and sent a text message to that effect, two sources said. And Strzok's text messages provided to Congress show him grappling with the fallout of making the letter public, according to a CNN review of his texts. This new information reveals a more complicated portrait of Strzok than many of his critics have painted in public. Republicans have seized on text messages between Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who were often critical of Trump, to characterize the two -- who were having an extramarital affair -- as part of an effort to go easy on Clinton and get tough with Trump.

Oops, what will Sean Hannity do now? His whole conspiracy theory just collapsed!

As for Strzok, he deserves to sit in HR for the rest of his tenure at the FBI. Adios, dirt bag.