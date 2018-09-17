SQUIRREL! Trump Burns Sources, Methods: Declassifies FISA Warrant, Other FBI Communications

After today's nonstop grind on the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, Trumpsters needed something to give Fox News to keep their viewers distracted. What better than some text messages, a FISA warrant, and unredacted goodies revealing sources and methods?

Voilá! White House press release:

At the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency, the President has directed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to provide for the immediate declassification of the following materials: (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page; (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation; and (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications. In addition, President Donald J. Trump has directed the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.

Gotta feed the haters' mill, and by no means will Fox News actually deal with what is happening with Kavanaugh's (hopefully doomed) nomination. Jim Jordan has no clue what he has just unleashed.

Adam Schiff relays aggravation from the FBI and other agencies:

Schiff says the FBI and Justice Department have said of some of the material now being ordered declassified and released by Trump regarding Page warrant other matters they would consider "a red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods." — Billy House (@HouseInSession) September 17, 2018

Our own John Amato had thoughts:

Once again Trump is interfering with an on-going investigation. of course, they will paint the picture he and the illicit @DevinNunes hopes to tell. https://t.co/BjtpRU2HPG — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) September 17, 2018

Trump desperately wants a shift in news focus from Kavanaugh and the Russia investigation, so he's falling back on a conspiracy theory and declassifying just enough documents to infuriate the FBI, CIA, and feed the Fox News hate machine. I'm sure Lou Dobbs is rubbing his hands together already, not to mention Tucker Carlson.

More from Joyce Vance:

Ohr’s work for the last few years of the Obama Admin was heavily focused on cartels & drug trafficking, including heroin & opioids. Any disclosure of sources & methods will be deeply damaging. Again, Trump is willing to sacrifice the national interest to try to protect himself. https://t.co/H0CaxpeIlQ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 11, 2018