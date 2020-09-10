'Compromised': Chilling New Book By Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok's new book, 'Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,' is chilling. In the book, Strzok outlines why Donald Trump is a national security threat.

The former FBI agent has been talking to the media about his book, 'Compromised' which contains alarming information about the 2016 pre-election investigations. According to the New York Times, the book is a scathing appraisal of Donald J. Trump:

"Mr. Strzok concludes that Mr. Trump is hopelessly corrupt and a national security threat. The investigations that Mr. Strzok oversaw showed the President's "willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for."

'Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump' allows Strzok to tell his story after being fired by the FBI and remaining silent as the President and his followers have smeared him. Peter was the FBI Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence and a 22-year veteran of the Bureau, considered one of the agency's experts on the Russian threat.

The President has used his office to tarnish the FBI veteran in particularly cruel ways, accusing Strzok of treason and leading a "coup" against Trump. Two years ago, Rachel Maddow featured Peter Strzok and the GOP's stunts to smear the counter-intel expert.

News broke Wednesday from a whistleblower within the Department of Homeland Security team. Senior official Brian Murphy said in a whistleblower complaint that he was told to stop providing intelligence analysis on the Russian threat in the 2020 election. According to the DHS report, Murphy was told to stop because it “made the President look bad,” an instruction he believed would jeopardize national security.

From Wednesday's news it appears that Trump's Russian mandate continues to get worse.

Despite the attacks and threats against him and his family, Strzok wrote the book and spoke out because of the danger Donald Trump poses to our country, according to Peter:

"Without exaggeration, President Trump's counterintelligence vulnerabilities are exponentially greater than [those of] any president in modern history."

