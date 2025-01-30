Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“Don’t look at me in that tone of voice.” -- Dorothy Parker
By driftglassJanuary 30, 2025

Chicago in the 1920s. Colorized with sound design added.

Our Land: Lost in the Cruel World of Trumpland.

Unpopular Front: Welcome to Vichy America.

No More Mister Nice Blog: How We Got Here.

Attention dinosaur nerds! 66-million-year-old vomit discovered by amateur fossil hunter in Denmark: "Truly an unusual find". Ah, the life of a fossil hunter: sometimes you find a titanosaur Patagotitan mayorum, nearly intact, and sometimes find what some fish harked up after hitting the bars all night.

