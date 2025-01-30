Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Chicago in the 1920s. Colorized with sound design added.

Our Land: Lost in the Cruel World of Trumpland.

Unpopular Front: Welcome to Vichy America.

No More Mister Nice Blog: How We Got Here.

Attention dinosaur nerds! 66-million-year-old vomit discovered by amateur fossil hunter in Denmark: "Truly an unusual find". Ah, the life of a fossil hunter: sometimes you find a titanosaur Patagotitan mayorum, nearly intact, and sometimes find what some fish harked up after hitting the bars all night.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com