Best Zoombomb Ever Steals Nicolle Wallace's Show

Like, who HASN'T gone on national TV only to have your grandkid come in and steal the show?

Well, today it happened to Dr. Irwin Redlener, as he tried valiantly to talk to Nicolle Wallace and Nick Confessore about COVID-19 or whatever, when his grandson bounced in and started mugging adorably for the screen, being a complete goofball, blabbing and singing without a care in the world like honestly, we all wish we could be.

It was frikkin hilarious, and not one of the three adults could keep it together, no matter how hard they tried. At one point when the kid popped up behind him on the chair, it looked like the party was REALLY getting going, someone came in and grabbed him out of the shot.

Whoever, that was, man, why'd you have to give him the hook? Sheesh.

Normally, I include parts of a transcript in these posts, but I'm gonna skip it this time. Do you really need it?