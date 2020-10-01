Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Best Zoombomb Ever Steals Nicolle Wallace's Show

There had better be an Emmy this year for best Zoombomb, and Dr. Irwin Redlener's grandson needs to be nominated.
By Aliza Worthington
36 min ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Like, who HASN'T gone on national TV only to have your grandkid come in and steal the show?

Well, today it happened to Dr. Irwin Redlener, as he tried valiantly to talk to Nicolle Wallace and Nick Confessore about COVID-19 or whatever, when his grandson bounced in and started mugging adorably for the screen, being a complete goofball, blabbing and singing without a care in the world like honestly, we all wish we could be.

It was frikkin hilarious, and not one of the three adults could keep it together, no matter how hard they tried. At one point when the kid popped up behind him on the chair, it looked like the party was REALLY getting going, someone came in and grabbed him out of the shot.

Whoever, that was, man, why'd you have to give him the hook? Sheesh.

Normally, I include parts of a transcript in these posts, but I'm gonna skip it this time. Do you really need it?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Reporters Explain Why They Cover Trump's Moods

Reporters Explain Why They Cover Trump's Moods

On MSNBC's Deadline: White House, reporters explained since Trump governs by his moods s they must track them, and AP's Jonathan Lemire told Nicolle Wallace that the only issues Trump really cares about are his fight with the NFL.
Oct 11, 2017
By John Amato

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.