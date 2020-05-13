Paul Manafort Is Released To Home Confinement

Look, the real outrage is not that Paul Manafort was released today to home confinement. (After all, he's 71, in poor health, and at high risk of death from the coronavirus.) It's that so many other people aren't being released -- many of them poor and without friends in high places.

I'll also point out that former Trump toady Michael Cohen was supposed to be released a few weeks ago -- and all that suddenly changed after a furious Trump found out he was working on a tell-all book.

No, the real outrage is that our Justice Department is so degraded that basic human decency is only a favor to be dispensed to those favorable to the Orange Cheeto. Via the Washington Post: