Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Paul Manafort Is Released To Home Confinement

Manafort has several serious health conditions that put him in danger of death.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Look, the real outrage is not that Paul Manafort was released today to home confinement. (After all, he's 71, in poor health, and at high risk of death from the coronavirus.) It's that so many other people aren't being released -- many of them poor and without friends in high places.

I'll also point out that former Trump toady Michael Cohen was supposed to be released a few weeks ago -- and all that suddenly changed after a furious Trump found out he was working on a tell-all book.

No, the real outrage is that our Justice Department is so degraded that basic human decency is only a favor to be dispensed to those favorable to the Orange Cheeto. Via the Washington Post:

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released from prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of concerns over the novel coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Manafort was released from FCI Loretto in central Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, the two sources said.

An attorney for Manafort confirmed he had been released to home confinement but declined to comment further. The Bureau of Prisons also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

SNL Weekend Update: Trump's Moscow Tower

SNL Weekend Update: Trump's Moscow Tower

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che take on Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, his Trump Tower Moscow deal, Paul Manafort and Melania's White House Christmas decorations during their Weekend Update segment.
Dec 02, 2018
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.