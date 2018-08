For some reason, this song keeps running through my head, what with the events of the past week:

Twitter speaks:

One thing Trump said in F&F interview that no one has mentioned caught my attention. He said he had lots of friends who'd been involved with flipping. Who knows anyone that's been flipped on or who flipped? Only a criminal would have friends like that. Well, that explains a lot. — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) August 24, 2018

Trump to Fox: "flipping almost ought to be illegal. 30-40 years I've been watching flippers"



32 years ago, crime boss Tony Salerno, who supplied Trump Plaza concrete, was convicted of racketeering. His top deputy flipped to help FBI



lawyer for both Salerno and Trump: Roy Cohn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 23, 2018

Been a lot of commentary about people “flipping” or cooperating against Trump (e.g. Weisselberg). But it is not clear yet if these people flipped or were forced to testify after invoking the 5th. Here’s an essay on the basics for non lawyers. https://t.co/yfkEN4ckH6 — John Dean (@JohnWDean) August 25, 2018

Corey Lewandowski: "Allen Weisselberg … knows of every dime that leaves the building." A look at Trump and his allies' past statements hint at the power of a key figure who has reportedly flipped https://t.co/LgEoOGurAV — POLITICO (@politico) August 25, 2018

Law and Order Republicans have suddenly discovered the undeniable injustice of "flipped" prosecution witnesses https://t.co/iqHbOPeRzy — Xeni Jardin 👩🏼‍💻 (@xeni) August 25, 2018

What kind of weekend do you think Trump is having?