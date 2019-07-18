Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Cohen Doc Dump Implicates Hicks And Trump In Stormy Cover Up

Twitter reacts as it looks like our Hopey perjured herself re the Stormy Daniels cover up
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Even though the SDNY (probably at the behest of Bill Barr, Trump's Roy Cohn) tried to keep Judge William H. Pauley III from releasing the documents from the Michael Cohen case to protect "third-party interests," Pauley said the information was in "the national interest" and we have them now.

And surprise, surprise, Sgt. Carter! They implicate Trump, Hope "Hopey" Hicks, and David Pecker. Twitter reacts to the prosecution of Michael Cohen for a crime in which at least three other people took part:

We are getting hints like this, but no one is coming right out and saying Bill Barr ordered SDNY to close the case -- but there really isn't any other plausible explanation:

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.