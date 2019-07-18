Cohen Doc Dump Implicates Hicks And Trump In Stormy Cover Up

Even though the SDNY (probably at the behest of Bill Barr, Trump's Roy Cohn) tried to keep Judge William H. Pauley III from releasing the documents from the Michael Cohen case to protect "third-party interests," Pauley said the information was in "the national interest" and we have them now.

And surprise, surprise, Sgt. Carter! They implicate Trump, Hope "Hopey" Hicks, and David Pecker. Twitter reacts to the prosecution of Michael Cohen for a crime in which at least three other people took part:

NEW: Trump spoke with Pecker and Cohen for eight minutes, the day after Access Hollywood tape.



Two days later, Stormy Daniels was silenced. https://t.co/A4rSZnrGWS — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) July 18, 2019

Unsealed Michael Cohen documents show that, right in the middle of the whole hush money payment scheme was... you guessed it... Hope Hicks.



Once again, she’s the Forrest Gump of this White House. (Re-posting my @CNNOpinion piece from a few weeks ago). https://t.co/NbT6IR3BpP — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) July 18, 2019

A federal judge denied the government’s proposed redactions to the materials set to be unsealed from SDNY’s campaign-finance investigation into Michael Cohen, saying the materials are a “matter of national importance” and that the conduct has “weighty public ramifications.” pic.twitter.com/f4mMCS72m1 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 17, 2019

Doc:



The day after the Access Hollywood video dropped, Cohen received a call from Hope Hicks, the first such call in weeks. Trump joined into it. Hicks and Cohen spoke privately after; immediately after that call, Cohen called Pecker. pic.twitter.com/tPNfuq1Qlu — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 18, 2019

Court filing says Trump and Hope Hicks spoke to Cohen repeatedly as Daniels in 2016 threatened to go public about alleged affair



// Hope Hicks needs to be indicted-brought into custody today! Hope Hicks is a criminal. https://t.co/Ml4u7gimOv — Jack Hutton (@jackhutton) July 18, 2019

Hmmm, the mad scramble with to pay off a woman to keep her affair with Trump quiet did indeed include Trump, Hope Hicks and Distraction Becky Kellyanne Conway herself.

Cc: @KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/DqAD0PzNZb — Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ (@justdawn_) July 18, 2019

Three days later...



8:54 a.m.: Cohen texts Pecker, "I need to talk to you."

9:06 a.m.: Pecker texts Cohen, "I called please call me back."



No call records. They chatted on Signal, the encrypted messaging app, per feds. pic.twitter.com/5Pz7uQtfY1

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 18, 2019

"AMI was also involved in a payment to model Karen McDougal." #AlwaysReadTheFootnotes pic.twitter.com/tzO5mYkqHP — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 18, 2019

Day Two after WaPo publishes Access Hollywood tape:



10:58 a.m.: Howard texts Cohen and Davidson: "Keith/Michael: connecting you both in regards to that business opportunity. Spoke to the client this AM and they're confirmed to proceed with the opportunity."



Feds: Stormy deal pic.twitter.com/1dBt5P0iHv — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 18, 2019

I just got a call from Michael Monico, Michael Cohen's lawyer. He said he was surprised by prosecutors' decision to close the hush money case.



"I thought there was substantial and significant information by which they would be able to bring a case against others." — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 17, 2019

Statement from Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen, in reference to the conclusion of the investigation into campaign finance violations: pic.twitter.com/c3PaGdLnlr — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 17, 2019

Trump had previously claimed he didn't know about the hush payments to @StormyDaniels. The Michael Cohen warrant applications unsealed today, which include records of Trump's phone calls and texts by Trump's aides, clearly show Trump was lying.#Maddow https://t.co/y29R2iyOGO — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) July 18, 2019

Liar-in-Chief. Can someone explain how Michael Cohen is in jail for this—although it was done on behalf of POTUS (a conspiracy) —yet Trump is a free man? https://t.co/rxiI9c5swK pic.twitter.com/verWjRuB2s — Cliff Walker (@KCBtweets) July 18, 2019

Documents raise new questions about Hope Hicks’ honesty during a FBI interview.



She denied knowing about Stormy Daniels affair allegation until November 2016. But phone records show her in close contact with Michael Cohen and Donald Trump at key moments. https://t.co/bnoGOeBqz2 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 18, 2019

We are getting hints like this, but no one is coming right out and saying Bill Barr ordered SDNY to close the case -- but there really isn't any other plausible explanation:

Now that what everyone knew is confirmed -- "Individual 1" was President Trump -- it would also be good for the public to know the extent of Bill Barr's involvement in the SDNY's investigations of Michael Cohen's payments to Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/TUxYkKHBDn #CohenFiles — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 18, 2019

This gave me chills from @maddow last night: “Hey @SDNYnews are you ok? We’ve all been led to believe you would squak if you were ever pressured to drop something to protect the powerful. We’ve all been told you’re the Sovereign District of New York & there’s no way the AG (1/2) — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) July 18, 2019