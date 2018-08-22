Uh Oh: David Pecker Is Cooperating With Prosecutors, Backs Up Cohen

More breaking news regarding Donald Trump, Michael Cohen and those secret hush money payments to women right before the election. This news is pretty big - David Pecker, chairman of AMI and the publisher of a handful of gossip rags (National Enquirer, Star, Globe, to name a few) is reportedly fully cooperating with prosecutors...and much of what he is sharing backs up Michael Cohen's claims about hush money payments to women, what Trump knew and when, and the ongoing deal they had to keep unfavorable stories out of the press.

Lawrence broke the news on the 10pm block on Wednesday:

"And we have more breaking news now. This from The Wall Street Journal confirming a question just raised before we went to this commercial break. The Wall Street Journal is reporting tonight that David Pecker, the Chairman of American Media Incorporated, which publishes the National Enquirer, provided prosecutors with details Mr. Cohen arranged with women who alleged sexual encounters with President Trump, including Mr. Trump's knowledge of the deals."

Wow.

Initially, the Trump sycophants were going to paint this as a disgruntled ex-employee, Michael Cohen, lying about his old boss...but now we have a powerful publisher corroborating Cohen's story, to NO benefit of his own. Pecker gets nothing out of this. In fact, he really tarnishes his reputation by admitting to facilitating these payments and killing certain stories for his friend.

Plus, Pecker can provide significant detail that Cohen may not have. Pecker may have proof of payments, further information about other stories he was asked to "kill" and even names of other women that were paid hush money in the past. But the most explosive part of what Pecker can share is what Donald Trump knew and when. How involved was he in these payments. Did he reach out to Pecker himself? Did he cut checks himself?

Get your popcorn ready. The dominos are toppling fast. This is going to get bumpy.