Michael Cohen Reacts To National Enquirer's Front Page Threat

Michael Cohen has long been depicted as an enforcer for Donald Trump's business enterprises but since he's been in the cross-hairs with legal problems of his own - suddenly his world has been turned inside.

A National Enquirer cover story targeting Michael Cohen could be a strong sign President Donald Trump is upset with his personal lawyer and turning against the man known for years as his "fixer," a source close to Trump said.

When asked by CNN whether he thought a message was being sent by the story's publication, Cohen told CNN: "What do you think?"

The National Enquirer helped Trump win the White House by paying off one of Donald's sexual dalliances and is being sued over it.

We all know where David Pecker's allegiances are and they are not with Michael.

The warning was loud and clear and Cohen got it.