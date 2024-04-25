Trump Trial: Day 3 - SCOTUS And More Pecker

Thursday was a HUGE day in court for Donald Trump. TWO courts, actually. The Supreme Court in DC heard Donald Trumps "TOTAL IMMUNITY FOR LIFE" case and the New York Election Interference (Hush Money/Stormy Daniels) case continued with David Pecker on the stand for day 3.

First, the Supreme Court.

Some observations:

I can say with reasonable confidence that if you’re arguing a case in the Supreme Court of the United States and Justices Alito and Sotomayor are tag-teaming you, you are going to lose. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 25, 2024

These are some of the most extreme, authoritarian arguments presented to the Supreme Court in the modern era.



The lawyer for a former President literally defending a documented plot to overthrow an election as "legal" - and a hypothetical *military coup.* All out in the open. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 25, 2024

As Ari so eloquently says, BONKERS. I say it was BANANAGRAMS CRAZYTOWN. Potato, potatoe.

This was a truly bonkers Supreme Court argument.



About half the court seemed like it was in denial that the U.S. just went through an insurrection, at times. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 25, 2024

Wow. Not backing off. Trump’s lawyer just told the Supreme Court Trump could assassinate his opponent and would still be immune from prosecution.



Trump said he could shoot someone on 5th Ave and get away with it. Now he’s asking the Supreme Court to make that so. Not a drill. — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) April 25, 2024

It ended with no indication which way they would decide or even a hint of a timeline. So we wait to see if we are ruled by a President bound by laws or a King bound by none.

Onto the New York case. David Pecker was on the stand for day 3. He has only testified for maybe 5 hours total, but it was broken up by short days on Monday and Tuesday. Suffice to say, it has been a roller coaster, but a solid first witness for the prosecution. Not only do reports say that Pecker is a likeable, affable man, but he comes across as honest, laughing at times, not holding back on his actions and thoughts.

Before the trial even starts, though, prosecutors file another motion related to gag order violations. This time FOUR more. Mind you, we are still waiting on the ruling on the first motion related to 10 gag order violations.

Now:



Prosecutor Chris Conroy files ANOTHER order to show cause to hold Trump in contempt for "four violations in the last three days" of the gag order. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 25, 2024

Back to Pecker.

Karen McDougal makes an appearance in testimony. They need to pay her off for "The Boss" aka Donald Trump.

Pecker says Michael Cohen told him: "You should go ahead and buy this story."



"I am going to have Dylan Howard negotiate the terms," Pecker said he responded, before asking: "Who's going to pay for it?"



Cohen: "Don't worry. I'm your friend. The Boss will take care of it." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 25, 2024

After back and forth about who will pay, Cohen assures Pecker that TRUMP WILL PAY.

Pecker says Cohen replied: “Don’t worry about it. I'm your friend. The Boss will take care of it.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 25, 2024

Exhibit: Invoice for the McDougal payoff.



Dated Aug. 9, 2016, it lists AMI as the subsidiary and Keith M. Davison & Associates, PLC as the vendor of a $150,000 transfer. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 25, 2024

When asked why he agreed to this, Pecker makes it clear that it is for the CAMPAIGN. This is crux of the case - that this was all election interference solely for the benefit of the campaign.

Pecker:



"We didn't want the story to embarrass Mr. Trump or embarrass or hurt the campaign." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 25, 2024

Pecker refused to pay off Stormy Daniels. Mind you, they had paid off the doorman for the fake lovechild story AND they paid off Karen McDougal. They refused to help Trump a 3rd time.

Pecker says Michael Cohen was "upset" about AMI demurring from paying off Stormy Daniels:



"He said that The Boss would be furious," Pecker says, adding that Cohen urged him to go forward in buying Daniels' story.



Pecker said he emphasized he would not, "Period." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 25, 2024

Money shot right here:

Asked by the prosecutor whether Trump's concern about the stories getting out was primarily about his family or the campaign, Pecker responds:



"I thought it was for the campaign." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 25, 2024

WOW. Just reading this.

David Pecker says that, when he received a letter from the Federal Election Commission, he called Michael Cohen and asked him what to do.



Pecker recalled Cohen saying, "'Jeff Sessions is the attorney general, and Donald Trump has him in his pocket.'" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 25, 2024

White House staff were IN ON IT!

Umm. David Pecker testifies that he had a joint call with Hope Hicks and Sarah Huckabee Sanders — taxpayer funded WH officials, at the time — about whether Karen McDougal’s contract should be extended. "Both of them said that they thought it was a good idea," Pecker said. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 25, 2024

Ok, onto the cooperation agreement. Looks like it was signed WAY before we thought - in fact, 2019!

David Pecker says he signed a cooperation letter with the Manhattan DA's office — something not previously known.



The agreement was signed Oct. 25 2019, well before current District Attorney Alvin Bragg was elected in 2021. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 25, 2024

Ok, onto the cross examination by Trump's counsel, Bove. Trying to lay the foundation that this catch-and-kill stuff was totally normal. Except, it only is legal when it doesn't violate campaign finance laws. Then it is illegal.

Bove asks Pecker about other celebrities with whom he had a "mutually beneficial" relationship and for whom he has sought to publish positive stories or kill negative stories.



You had similar relationships w/ people other than Trump? Yes.



Meaning other people who you would… — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) April 25, 2024

Some big names here.

Pecker says he helped suppress a negative story about the actor Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg had an argument with his wife. The story was “bubbling” and was going to come out, Pecker says.



Pecker also admits that he helped suppress a negative story about Rahm Emmanuel at the request… — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) April 25, 2024

To summarize, good cross from Bove, but he didn't draw any blood. That ended the first part of the cross. We will pick back up with that tomorrow morning. That will also be the last day of trial for this week! The first official week of Defendant Donald Trump's First Criminal Trial.

BONUS: Another Gag Order Violation Hearing! Next Wednesday at 2:15pm.

NEW: Set your calendars for Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., when Judge Merchan will hold a hearing on the Manhattan DA's third set of alleged gag order violations, including through Trump's visit with construction workers at the new J.P. Morgan Chase building before court today. — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 25, 2024

See you all tomorrow!