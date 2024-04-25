Trump Trial: Day 3 - SCOTUS And More Pecker

Thursday was a HUGE day in court for Donald Trump. TWO courts, actually. The Supreme Court in DC heard Donald Trumps "TOTAL IMMUNITY FOR LIFE" case and the New York Election Interference (Hush Money/Stormy Daniels) case continued with David Pecker on the stand for day 3.
First, the Supreme Court.
Some observations:
As Ari so eloquently says, BONKERS. I say it was BANANAGRAMS CRAZYTOWN. Potato, potatoe.
It ended with no indication which way they would decide or even a hint of a timeline. So we wait to see if we are ruled by a President bound by laws or a King bound by none.
Onto the New York case. David Pecker was on the stand for day 3. He has only testified for maybe 5 hours total, but it was broken up by short days on Monday and Tuesday. Suffice to say, it has been a roller coaster, but a solid first witness for the prosecution. Not only do reports say that Pecker is a likeable, affable man, but he comes across as honest, laughing at times, not holding back on his actions and thoughts.
Before the trial even starts, though, prosecutors file another motion related to gag order violations. This time FOUR more. Mind you, we are still waiting on the ruling on the first motion related to 10 gag order violations.
Back to Pecker.
Karen McDougal makes an appearance in testimony. They need to pay her off for "The Boss" aka Donald Trump.
After back and forth about who will pay, Cohen assures Pecker that TRUMP WILL PAY.
When asked why he agreed to this, Pecker makes it clear that it is for the CAMPAIGN. This is crux of the case - that this was all election interference solely for the benefit of the campaign.
Pecker refused to pay off Stormy Daniels. Mind you, they had paid off the doorman for the fake lovechild story AND they paid off Karen McDougal. They refused to help Trump a 3rd time.
Money shot right here:
WOW. Just reading this.
White House staff were IN ON IT!
Ok, onto the cooperation agreement. Looks like it was signed WAY before we thought - in fact, 2019!
Ok, onto the cross examination by Trump's counsel, Bove. Trying to lay the foundation that this catch-and-kill stuff was totally normal. Except, it only is legal when it doesn't violate campaign finance laws. Then it is illegal.
Some big names here.
To summarize, good cross from Bove, but he didn't draw any blood. That ended the first part of the cross. We will pick back up with that tomorrow morning. That will also be the last day of trial for this week! The first official week of Defendant Donald Trump's First Criminal Trial.
BONUS: Another Gag Order Violation Hearing! Next Wednesday at 2:15pm.
See you all tomorrow!