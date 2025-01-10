TRUMP BEGS As CRIMINAL SENTENCING Threatens His Small Hands

Convicted felon Donald Trump used his final Phone-A-Friend lifeline to beg 6 Republicans-in-robes on our Supreme Court to save him from a sentencing.
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 10, 2025

Convicted felon Donald Trump used his final Phone-A-Friend lifeline to beg 6 Republicans-in-robes on our Supreme Court to save him from a sentencing. Trump's half-handpicked SCOTUS, not including its 2 most venal, vain & villainous sewer-slurpers, Thomas & Alito, were his last chance to stop Judge Merchan's criminal sentencing of his spray-tanned-jabberwocky arse today on his 34-charge smackdown in the paying-off-the-porn-star case.

Yes, I used "were" because last night even they rejected Trump's trumped up appeal. So while not insulting residents of Los Angeles currently living through a horror movie [btw, I'm thinking of you all and your great city] or trying to buy Greenland, which he couldn't find on a map with GPS, the poor, put-upon once and future President will indeed be sentenced. We know there won't be jail time (Merchan's said this), but words and symbols are powerful, especially right before the lummox fakes the oath of office, so it's important.

I talk about this in the video so please watch and be sure to subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

