BREAKING: Supreme Court, 6-3, Splits The Baby Over 'Official Acts'

The Supreme Court FINALLY released their opinion on whether Donald Trump has "Presidential Immunity".

Their opinion: Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges for official actions but NOT unofficial acts. Opinion was 6-3. NOT full immunity.

Background on this case: Donald Trump went all the way to the Supreme Court to try to argue that he is immune from federal prosecution by Special Counsel Jack Smith because everything he did was an "official act."

This would directly impact the federal election subversion case in DC where Trump is facing four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, over his efforts to hold onto power after his 2020 election loss.

The trial was supposed to begin on March 4th, was indefinitely delayed until the Supreme Court issued a final ruling on immunity. And now they have.

But, the damage was already done. The Supreme Court gave Trump a massive, months long delay, allowing no federal cases to be completed before the November election. A win, either way.

UPDATE: Sotomayor's dissent. It was a 6-3 decision that can be twisted by Trump as a win.

Today’s decision to grant former Presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency. It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law. Relying on little more than its own misguided wisdom about the need for “bold and unhesitating action” by the President, ante, at 3, 13, the Court gives former President Trump all the immunity he asked for and more. Because our Constitution does not shield a former President from answering for criminal and treasonous acts, I dissent.

