BREAKING: Appeals Court Rules Trump Does NOT Have Immunity

BREAKING NEWS! Donald Trump does NOT have "Presidential Immunity" in his January 6th case...or probably any other case.

The ketchup must BE FLYING in Mar-A-Lago.

Here is the full ruling.

A few notable quotes:

"It would be a striking paradox if the President, who alone is vested with the constitutional duty to 'take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,' were the sole officer capable of defying those laws with impunity." "Former President Trump’s alleged efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election were, if proven, an unprecedented assault on the structure of our government. He allegedly injected himself into a process in which the President

has no role — the counting and certifying of the Electoral College votes — thereby undermining constitutionally established procedures and the will of the Congress." "For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution."

Next stop, Supreme Court...but they may not even want to touch this. If they leave the Appeals Court ruling in place, that's the game.