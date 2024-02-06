Social Media Users Don't Hold Back Over Trump Immunity Ruling

Hahahahahaha!
Social Media Users Don't Hold Back Over Trump Immunity Ruling
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardFebruary 6, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is unhappy after discovering he isn't a king with immunity for any alleged crimes he committed. And the crime that Trump is probably throwing Ketchup over is when he incited an attack on the Capitol because his narcissistic brain could not handle his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden.

The Appeals court voted 3-0, saying, in part, that Trump's "alleged efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election were, if proven, an unprecedented assault on the structure of our government." The former President was referred to in the ruling as "Citizen Trump."

Xitter users didn't hold back:

Jan. 6th was not comparable to a sightseeing tour. Jan. 6th was a failed insurrection that turned into a riot to protect a thin-skinned narcissist. Jan. 6th confirmed why Trump should never disgrace the corridors of the White House again. He's a shameless grifting liar -- without immunity for his crimes. I'm sure Trump will respond on Truth Social -- aside from the regurgitated statement a spokesman released.

Meanwhile:

"Melania, it's not fair! You said I was SPECIAL!"

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon