Social Media Users Don't Hold Back Over Trump Immunity Ruling

Former President Donald Trump is unhappy after discovering he isn't a king with immunity for any alleged crimes he committed. And the crime that Trump is probably throwing Ketchup over is when he incited an attack on the Capitol because his narcissistic brain could not handle his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden.

The Appeals court voted 3-0, saying, in part, that Trump's "alleged efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election were, if proven, an unprecedented assault on the structure of our government." The former President was referred to in the ruling as "Citizen Trump."

Xitter users didn't hold back:

No immunity for you Fuckface. https://t.co/mPNjukvFBs — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 6, 2024

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha no immunity for you, fuckface ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha oops I mean how terrible for Donald Trump — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 6, 2024

From Trump's DC Circuit defeat:



"It would be a striking paradox if the President, who alone is vested with the constitutional duty to 'take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,' were the sole officer capable of defying those laws with impunity." https://t.co/40HkmZmeFm — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 6, 2024

All the anti-vax people must be so happy because their hero has no immunity — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) February 6, 2024

Happy "Donald trump is NOT Immune from Prosecution" Day to all who celebrate. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tZaSiVhWCc — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 6, 2024

Good morning!!🥳🌞☕️

"No, immunity for you!" pic.twitter.com/BJSWqBDlql — Brown Eyed Susan🟧🟦 (@smc429) February 6, 2024

Judge Chutkan, please call your office. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 6, 2024

Neal Katyal on Trump immunity ruling: "I don’t think the U.S. Supreme Court is going to take this."



He adds that SCOTUS could kick it back to Judge Chutkan by the end of the month, potentially teeing up a spring trial in the Jan. 6 case. pic.twitter.com/JkaGPkRuoH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 6, 2024

Jan. 6th was not comparable to a sightseeing tour. Jan. 6th was a failed insurrection that turned into a riot to protect a thin-skinned narcissist. Jan. 6th confirmed why Trump should never disgrace the corridors of the White House again. He's a shameless grifting liar -- without immunity for his crimes. I'm sure Trump will respond on Truth Social -- aside from the regurgitated statement a spokesman released.

Meanwhile:

"Melania, it's not fair! You said I was SPECIAL!"