Judge Rules Pence Must Testify To January 6th Grand Jury

Although he will be given limited immunity on very narrow topics, he must testify to the DOJ Grand Jury.
Judge Rules Pence Must Testify To January 6th Grand Jury
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Red PainterMarch 28, 2023

The new collaboration between Donald Trump and Mike Pence has failed. What collaboration am I talking about? The one where he tried to weasel Pence's way out of testifying in front of the grand jury being run by the DOJ, who is charged with investigating the January 6th insurrection led by Trump, which almost led to Pence being hanged in a freshly-made gallows set up on the front steps of the Washington Capitol.

Federal judge James Boasberg ruled on Tuesday that Mike Pence must testify to the grand jury. The efforts by Trump to assert some sort of executive privilege - when he hasn't been the executive for over 2 years (thank god) - was dismissed. But, Pence will be allowed immunity on some very narrow topics related to his role as president of the Senate on January 6, 2021. It is unclear whether Pence will appeal or just accept the ruling and show up to do the right thing.

Pence had previously said he was open to answering certain questions related to Trump's actions and efforts to overturn the election, but he still fought the subpoena. It is unclear whether he will be satisfied with the ruling.

Twitter celebrated the ruling:

Will the hair fly accompany him to his testimony?

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon