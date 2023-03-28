Judge Rules Pence Must Testify To January 6th Grand Jury

The new collaboration between Donald Trump and Mike Pence has failed. What collaboration am I talking about? The one where he tried to weasel Pence's way out of testifying in front of the grand jury being run by the DOJ, who is charged with investigating the January 6th insurrection led by Trump, which almost led to Pence being hanged in a freshly-made gallows set up on the front steps of the Washington Capitol.

Federal judge James Boasberg ruled on Tuesday that Mike Pence must testify to the grand jury. The efforts by Trump to assert some sort of executive privilege - when he hasn't been the executive for over 2 years (thank god) - was dismissed. But, Pence will be allowed immunity on some very narrow topics related to his role as president of the Senate on January 6, 2021. It is unclear whether Pence will appeal or just accept the ruling and show up to do the right thing.

Pence had previously said he was open to answering certain questions related to Trump's actions and efforts to overturn the election, but he still fought the subpoena. It is unclear whether he will be satisfied with the ruling.

Twitter celebrated the ruling:

BREAKING: #Pence Ordered to Testify Before Federal Grand Jury in #J6 Investigation.



Shit's gettin' real... — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 28, 2023

NEWS - Judge has rejected Trump's executive priv claim to prevent Pence from testifying before grand jury investigating Jan. per sources. Also ordered Pence should provide answers to any q's that implicate any illegal acts on Trump’s part. Reporting w/ @Santucci & @alex_mallin — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) March 28, 2023

Big ruling — a federal judge rejects the claim by former Vice President Mike Pence that the “speech and debate” clause precludes his testimony.



This *can* be appealed, but if it holds up, Pence will have to testify before the January 6th grand jury regarding Trump’s actions. https://t.co/iYDMq0WJuR — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 28, 2023

BREAKING: a federal judge just ruled that Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about the conversations he had with Donald Trump in the lead up to January 6th. Mike Pence can run & hide all he wants, but he won’t win. More bad news for Trump. This is huge. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 28, 2023

Pence could be the most impt. witness in the grand jury investigation of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He became the focal point of Trump at Trump's darkest hour: Jan. 5, 2021, the eve of the insurrection. Trump was grasping Eastman plan, trying to weaponize VP. — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 28, 2023

Will the hair fly accompany him to his testimony?