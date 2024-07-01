Supreme Court Raked Online After Trump Immunity Bombshell

On the last day of the Supreme Court term, the 6 christofacists on the bench ruled that yes, Trump is a pseudo-King. They said that he has “absolute” immunity for clearly official acts, but no immunity for unofficial acts. This means that the January 6th indictment being heard by Judge Chutkan in DC will be returned to lower court to determine which acts are "official" and which are "unofficial."
Twitter had lots of thoughts.
I like this plan:
The 3 sane justices were blistering in their dissent:
Facts:
This is a good plan too:
This is the message, folks. VOTE LIKE OUR DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT. No one is coming to save us.
God bless America, Democracy has been a fun ride. It is up to us to keep it in November.