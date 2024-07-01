Supreme Court Raked Online After Trump Immunity Bombshell

On the last day of the Supreme Court term, the 6 christofacists on the bench ruled that yes, Trump is a pseudo-King. They said that he has “absolute” immunity for clearly official acts, but no immunity for unofficial acts. This means that the January 6th indictment being heard by Judge Chutkan in DC will be returned to lower court to determine which acts are "official" and which are "unofficial."

Twitter had lots of thoughts.

Today, the Supreme Court has gone rogue with its decision, violating the foundational American principle that no one is above the law.



The former president’s claim of total presidential immunity is an insult to the vision of our founders, who declared independence from a King. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 1, 2024

I like this plan:

If the Supreme Court gives presidents immunity Joe Biden should sign an Executive Order banning felons from becoming president.



[seal team six has left the chat] — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) July 1, 2024

The 3 sane justices were blistering in their dissent:

Justice Sotomayor's dissent says Trump got all the immunity he asked for, and then some. pic.twitter.com/KxpMSP5Rcw — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 1, 2024

Facts:

I'd just like to point out that, for 250 years, American presidents didn't need to ask for immunity. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 1, 2024

This is a good plan too:

The Supreme Court just gave Biden unequivocal immunity to order the military to take action against Trump.



Today. Right now. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 1, 2024

Our democracy has been gravely wounded



The Trump immunity decision says: a president CAN VIOLATE THE CRIMINAL LAW if he acts within his broadly defined “constitutional authority”



Absurd and dangerous



There is no basis in the Constitution for this Court constructed… — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) July 1, 2024

This is the message, folks. VOTE LIKE OUR DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT. No one is coming to save us.

Short read of this morning's opinion on presidential immunity: It's up to American voters. We held Trump accountable at the polls in 2020 & must do it again in 2024. Because the Supreme Court won't. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 1, 2024

God bless America, Democracy has been a fun ride. It is up to us to keep it in November.