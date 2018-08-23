The Sopranos Presidency: Trump Warns Country Will Collapse If He's Impeached

Look at this guy. From a lifetime spent hanging around crooks and thugs, Trump thinks like a mob guy. Paulie "Walnuts" Manafort is a stand up guy who deserves a pardon; Michael Cohen is a weak excuse for a man who caved under pressure.

The pathologically narcissistic Trump takes the opportunity to explain to Ainsley Earhardt that the country has never been better, and that the markets would crash and "everyone would be poor" if he was impeached. Nice little country you got here, would be a real shame if something happened to it.

"It almost ought to be outlawed. It's not fair," Trump said of Cohen flipping.

"If you can say something bad about Donald Trump and you will go down to two years or three years, which is the deal he made, in all fairness to him, most people are going to do that.

"And I have seen it many times. I have had many friends involved in this stuff. It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal."

And flipping ought to be illegal, because it might deprive us of His Magnificence!

If you watch this little dog and pony show, it's not hard to tell you can't trust a word he says.