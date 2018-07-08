'God Bless Him': Giuliani Rants That Michael Cohen Should 'Flip' On Trump

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal attorney, on Sunday asserted that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen "should" cooperate with prosecutors.

During an interview on CNN, host Dana Bash noted that Cohen suggested he would flip on Trump because he puts his family and country first.

Giuliani, however, did not not seem concerned.

"I don't know what he has to flip over," Giuliani opined. "What I do know is, there is no evidence of wrongdoing with President Trump. So we're very comfortable. If he believes it's in his best interest to cooperate, God bless him. He should cooperate."

"I do not expect Michael Cohen is going to lie," he added. "I think he's going to tell the truth as best he can given his recollection. If he does that, we're home free."

"And you aren't worried about anything that is negative or even worse for President Trump?" Bash asked.

"I'm very confident of that, and I think we all should be," Giuliani insisted.