Rudy Giuliani Does 180 On Michael Cohen: Honorable Then; Liar Now

In less than three months, Rudy Giuliani has gone from calling Michael Cohen an "honorable man" to screaming that he's a "pathological liar" who cannot be believed no matter what, ever.

What could possibly have changed Rudy's mind? Perhaps it was the revelation that Cohen actually taped the REAL liar, Donald Trump in order to cover his ass, and now those recordings are in the hands of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office. Or maybe it's the knowledge that Cohen has a lot more to tell and isn't finished telling it.

Whatever the case, Rudy thinks people actually listening to him are so stupid they won't remember him praising Cohen to the high heavens, so we made this video to remind everyone.

On May 6, 2018, Michael Cohen is an honorable man.

On July 26, 2018, he's a pathological liar.

Now, many people are saying that Rudy leaked the story about Trump knowing about the meeting because he wanted to spin it. Given this back-to-back display of shameless posturing, sliming and lying, can there be much doubt that he did, but that his spin is absolutely pathetic?

I mean, go ahead, Rudy. Call the guy with the tapes backing up his version of events a liar. See how that plays out. It's right out of the Putin Propaganda handbook, but it's not working all that well.