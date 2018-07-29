Rudy Giuliani: Michael Cohen Is A 'Pathological Manipulator' And A 'Bad Liar'

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for Donald Trump, on Sunday accused Trump's former personal "fixer," Michael Cohen, of being a "bad liar" after reports said that Cohen could flip on Trump.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that Giuliani had praised Cohen before leaked tapes showed that the president's former attorney had recorded Trump admitting he knew about a hush payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

"If I knew that, I would have said he's a scoundrel," Giuliani opined. "I have listened to many, many hours of tapes... and the man is a pathological manipulator, liar. I didn't know that."

Further Giuliani laughably claimed the 100 or more tapes seized from Cohen prove that "the president did nothing wrong."

.@RudyGiuliani - Are you denying that there were other hush payments made to as yet unnamed women in connection with the 2016 campaign? Asking for some friends... You better buckle up buttercup because Mr. Trump’s stupidity and disloyalty is about to catch up to him (and you). — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 29, 2018

The president's attorney also claimed that Cohen has lied to the media by claiming that Trump knew of a 2016 meeting between the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer who promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton from the Kremlin.

"If lying to the media was a crime, he would go to jail for a thousand years," Giuliani quipped. "Every other participant in both those meetings say it's not true. There was no such meeting [where Trump was told about the Russian offer]."

"It seems to me his default position is to lie," he added. "He's a bad liar."