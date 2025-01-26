Tik Tok Users Speaking In Code To Raise Alerts On ICE Actions

TikTok users are sidestepping the censorship to talk about ICE, posting and sharing videos ostensibly about "cute winter boots." Via Usermag:

"I see a lot of people on this app right now making plans to buy cute winter boots," one TikToker posted on Thursday, "...but there's a lot of things that you guys are missing.”

"Here's some safety tips for going out in your cute winter boots,” another user posted, “you're going to memorize your first amendment rights, because those are the rights you're exercising when you're out in your cute winter boots."

The phrase “cute winter boots” is not about footwear. It's a code phrase being used to discuss resistance to Trump and how to fight back against the draconian immigration policies his administration is enacting. Users talking about “cute winter boots” keeping people safe from "ice," are referencing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Cute winter boots" is just the latest example of algospeak, coded phrases and words aimed at subverting algorithmic filters.

As the U.S. government seeks to enact stricter controls over speech online, TikTok users are adopting more coded language specifically aimed at criticizing the government and alerting others to government surveillance of online spaces. For instance, the phrase "Senator, I'm Singaporean," a quote uttered by TikTok's CEO Shou Chew in response to Sen. Tom Cotton's racist line of questioning implying that Chew was a Chinese government agent, is now frequently posted in the comments of videos by users seeking to warn others about the content they're posting. The phrase "Senator, I'm Singaporean," has come to mean that a video is not something that the government wants, or that they're going to show this type of video to congress, a creator explained.

The videos discussing "cute winter boots" leverage the TikTok algorithm's preference for product-focused content to amplify their reach. "What the algorithm likes is products," said Diana, the admin of @/citiesbydiana, a TikTok account about urban planning. "It’s a way to talk about resisting the federal government in a way that will actually reach people."