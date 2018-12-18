Jimmy Kimmel: Trump's Not Going To Have A Very Merry Christmas

Jimmy Kimmel said last night it's not going to be a very jolly Christmas for the president of the United States because “Santa is bringing a stocking full of problems to Donald Trump.”

“It has been a terrible holiday season for him,” Kimmel said. “He’s facing multiple criminal investigations, he’s losing cabinet members, he lost the House. And on top of everything else, the DNA tests he ordered came back, and Eric and Don Jr…. are his.”

Trump is so frustrated right now that “he wants to build that wall just to bang his head against it.”

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

“No, not collusion. Collusion is that thing you did, with Russia,” Kimmel retorted.

Gee, maybe Trump should bring back the FCC Fairness Doctrine? That'll show them!