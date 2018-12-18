Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Jimmy Kimmel: Trump's Not Going To Have A Very Merry Christmas

"We're a month away from him tweeting "snitches get stitches," Kimmel cracked.
By Susie Madrak

Jimmy Kimmel said last night it's not going to be a very jolly Christmas for the president of the United States because “Santa is bringing a stocking full of problems to Donald Trump.”

“It has been a terrible holiday season for him,” Kimmel said. “He’s facing multiple criminal investigations, he’s losing cabinet members, he lost the House. And on top of everything else, the DNA tests he ordered came back, and Eric and Don Jr…. are his.”

Trump is so frustrated right now that “he wants to build that wall just to bang his head against it.”

“No, not collusion. Collusion is that thing you did, with Russia,” Kimmel retorted.

Gee, maybe Trump should bring back the FCC Fairness Doctrine? That'll show them!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.