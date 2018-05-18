Michael Avenatti Calls On Rudy To Retire Already
In case you missed last week's Jimmy Kimmel round up of Rudy Guiliani's crazy talk, here it is. And today Michael Avenatti called game, set, match already...
Avenatti has noted Giuliani's weakness for a while now, and this morning he tweeted in response to the New Day interview, "This is getting too easy. What an absolute train wreck this guy is. EVERY time!!! #Embarrassment #TimeForPasture #DazedConfused #Basta"
Earlier there was this:
I don't think Avenatti is trying to taunt Guiliani at this point -- he's really, what's the phrase? "so tired of winning" when the opponent is this far out in space.
