Michael Avenatti Calls On Rudy To Retire Already

In case you missed last week's Jimmy Kimmel round up of Rudy Guiliani's crazy talk, here it is. And today Michael Avenatti called game, set, match already...

Dear Dazed Rudy: Please retire. Today. You had a good run for many years. But you are distracting from that and quickly becoming an embarrassment. A never ending joke. Don’t let this serve as your legacy. The time has come. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 18, 2018

Avenatti has noted Giuliani's weakness for a while now, and this morning he tweeted in response to the New Day interview, "This is getting too easy. What an absolute train wreck this guy is. EVERY time!!! #Embarrassment #TimeForPasture #DazedConfused #Basta"

Earlier there was this:

Mr. Giuliani - have you even tried a single lawsuit to a jury verdict in the last 15 yrs? Have you learned the facts of the case yet? They are not that complicated FYI. Do you need cliff notes on tape? #LongPastPrimeTime #OutToPasture #Tired #DazedConfused — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 17, 2018

I don't think Avenatti is trying to taunt Guiliani at this point -- he's really, what's the phrase? "so tired of winning" when the opponent is this far out in space.