Rudy Melts Down When Chris Cuomo Rolls The Tape

By Susie Madrak
20 min ago
Watch Rudy Giuliani fight reality as CNN's Chris Cuomo plays an old tape -- with Rudy saying presidents must comply with a subpoena to testify. Hilarity ensues as America's Mayor melts down.

The whole segment can be boiled down to something every seasoned blog reader knows: It's Okay If You're A Republican!

Rudy insisted he wouldn't have said a sitting president must comply with a subpoena asking him to testify, only to provide documents.

So Cuomo rolled the 20-year-old tape.

“That’s really unfair!” Rudy said. “That’s extremely unfair what you’re doing right now! This is the reason people don’t come on this show!”

Watch and enjoy.


