Giuliani Melts Down Defending Trump Lies: 'Lying Breaks One Of The Commandments -- I Think'

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani dismissed President Donald Trump's misstatements and untruths on Sunday, but he admitted that lying breaks one of the Bible's Ten Commandments.

During an interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper noted that Trump had lied about his role in crafting a statement to deny that his son met with a Russian lawyer to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. Trump defended himself by arguing that the lie didn't count because it was "a statement to the phony New York Times."

"Obviously it's not illegal to lie to the American people, to lie to the press," Tapper pointed out. "But isn't it wrong to lie no matter what?"

"Of course it's wrong to lie," Giuliani agreed. "It breaks one of the Commandments, I think."

In fact, the Bible's Eighth Commandment forbids bearing "false witness against thy neighbor."

"However," the former New York mayor continued, "the president's distinction is a correct one. Lie is a heck of a conclusion. It's one you worry about with prosecutors and perjury... I'm actually confused myself."

Tapper explained that Donald Trump Jr. had known he was meeting with a "Russian government lawyer."

"Oh, a government lawyer," Giuliani replied. "I just thought that it was a Russian lawyer like I'm an American lawyer, but not a government lawyer."