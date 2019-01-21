Whoa! A Great Clap Back As Jake Tapper Slaps Don Jr.

From the Reliable Sources email thingie, some of the fallout from the Buzzfeed bombshell—and subsequent collateral damage—included this exchange (emphasis theirs):

“When Donald Trump, Jr. called out CNN in a tweet about “The Lead,” Jake Tapper pointed out that he and his guests were quite skeptical of the report, Jr. responded, “If you’re skeptical about the accuracy of a story, how about NOT giving it non-stop, wall to wall coverage on your network? You just can’t help yourselves!!!”

“Tapper’s answer: “Your father, the White House and congressional leaders were talking about it and reacting to it so of course we covered it. Given the many lies you told the American people about the meeting at Trump Tower I don’t really care to be lectured about anything by you.”

¡SNAP!

We should note that Junior Mints is in real jeopardy:

“Democrats on the House intelligence committee want Donald Trump Jr. to testify again, this time under the less forgiving gavel of a Democratic majority. A lot has come to light since that first September 2017 appearance that could lead to trouble for junior. So what could House Democrats get from a second swing at the First Namesake?”