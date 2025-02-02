Jim Acosta Slammed 'Tyrant' Trump, Quit CNN On Live TV

Broadcaster Jim Acosta's a hero. Instead of accepting some ridiculous new time slot in a made up hour in the middle of the night, instead of lying down and accepting his corporate-media station's acquiescence to a wannabe dictator...Acosta quit on live tv, telling Americans not to bow down to "tyrant" Donald Trump.

He rightfully ripped CNN, his employer for years, in the very same sentence he trashed Trumpolini. When he said that "it's never a good time to bow down to a tyrant," he obviously made it clear he thought *someone* or some station, was doing exactly that. I wonder who?

Look, CNN's total garbage, with one arse after another coming in to run the original 24-hour news channel into the ground. Trying to attract MAGA mooks who'll NEVER WATCH. Ever. Their cult leader told them CNN's an "enemy of the people" and who are they to do any critical thinking, question their very own Kim Jong Un, but with a slightly worse hair...thing.

