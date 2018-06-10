Kudlow: Trudeau Stabbed Us In The Back
In some weird Trump-like projection move, Larry Kudlow railed against Canada's prime minister for "bullying," "negotiating in bad faith," and helping to scuttle the G-7 communique that Trump ended up not agreeing to sign (because he's a two-year-old).
Kudlow droned on and on and on; at one point, he called Justin Trudeau by his father's name (Pierre), the former Canadian PM who's been dead almost twenty years.
An epic, bravura Trumpian performance by Kudlow. They work for Trump. They become Trump.
Source: CNN
Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of undermining the US and its allies with comments he made at the G7 summit.
"It was a betrayal," Kudlow said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Kudlow was speaking following the G7 summit in Canada on Saturday. As Trump flew from the summit with US allies to a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, he lashed out at Trudeau for what he said were his "false statements" at a news conference and said the US would not endorse the G7 communique, a negotiated statement on shared priorities among the group.
Trudeau said in the news conference Saturday that Canada will "move forward with retaliatory measures" on July 1 in response to the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico.
"I have made it very clear to the President that it is not something we relish doing, but it something that we absolutely will do," Trudeau said. "Canadians, we're polite, we're reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around."
In his interview Sunday, Kudlow accused Trudeau of making his comments for "domestic political consumption" and doing "a great disservice to the whole G7."
"He really kind of stabbed us in the back," Kudlow said.
