Kudlow: Trudeau Stabbed Us In The Back

In some weird Trump-like projection move, Larry Kudlow railed against Canada's prime minister for "bullying," "negotiating in bad faith," and helping to scuttle the G-7 communique that Trump ended up not agreeing to sign (because he's a two-year-old).

Kudlow droned on and on and on; at one point, he called Justin Trudeau by his father's name (Pierre), the former Canadian PM who's been dead almost twenty years.

An epic, bravura Trumpian performance by Kudlow. They work for Trump. They become Trump.

Source: CNN