About The Trumpian 'Stab Him In The Back' Talking Point After G-7 Summit

Donald Trump's petulant, ill-informed and blustery performance at the G-7 Summit may have thrilled his equally stupid base, but it was another argument for "America First" resulting in "America Alone," an exceptionally dangerous state for the ongoing national and economic security of the US.

Trump got particularly nasty with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Just as a point of fact, that dairy issue *WAS* resolved by the TPP---which Donald Trump ripped up. Just another example of creating a problem and blaming others for it.

It takes a special kind of obnoxiousness to piss off Canadians. But Trump and his advisers were more than happy to charge into that abyss. And Justin Trudeau rebuked him in the most mild, most Canadian polite, and far more statesman-like way.

Imagine that--the leader of a country actually defending that country and looking out for its own economic interests! How dare he not be bowled over by Hurricane Trump and allow the US to set all terms for Trump's personal profit?

So obviously, the Trump White House sent out advisers Peter Navarro and Larry Kudlow to the Sunday news shows to put out their side of the argument (and isn't it accommodating of the news producers to not book anyone else to offer up a more sane and global view?) and they had their talking points very much in order, using the same very specific phrase in their manufactured anger at Trudeau: he "stabbed [Trump] in the back" and therefore was hurting the US.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Here's the thing: that's not a phrase that you usually hear bandied about in international relations circles. But there was one person who did use that particular phrase.

Cheryl Rofer, who has done nuclear security consulting and writing, recalled it specifically, and noted that once again the media (and in particular, The New York Times reporter Michael Shear who was covering the after effects of the summit) missed the forest for the trees:

The thing is, I was at the @JustinTrudeau news conference, and he went out of his way to try to downplay tensions. He didn’t attack @realDonaldTrump in any way, other than restate Canada would retaliate for tariffs. Not sure what @larry_kudlow means re: “stabbed” US in the back — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) June 10, 2018

Perhaps @shearm is too young to remember. Perhaps he hasn't studied history. But others will have gotten the message.

2/ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2018

Both Kudlow and Peter Navarro used the phrase "stab in the back" this morning. 3/https://t.co/ExQgAHHsnT pic.twitter.com/bUp8hnt7yp — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2018

That phrase was a favorite of Hitler's. Germany was stabbed in the back by Europe in the Treaty of Versailles.



Versailles was devastating to Germany. That's why we decided not to do that kind of thing after World War II.

4/ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2018

Hitler used it as an excuse (one of many) for the Holocaust. Those Jews stabbed Germany in the back, so they deserved whatever. 5/https://t.co/5ygDcUkC39 — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2018

Here it is in German:



Dolchstoßlegende

6/ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2018

Also known as the "Stab-in-the-back" myth

There is a group of people in the United States who celebrate that history. They got the significance of two of Trump's cabinet using that phrase. 7/ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) June 10, 2018

We're long past Godwin's Law being applicable, but I do think that if the Trump administration doesn't want the comparison, they should really try to stop making it so easy for those of us who do remember history and aren't swayed by some silly photo ops.