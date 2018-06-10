About The Trumpian 'Stab Him In The Back' Talking Point After G-7 Summit
Donald Trump's petulant, ill-informed and blustery performance at the G-7 Summit may have thrilled his equally stupid base, but it was another argument for "America First" resulting in "America Alone," an exceptionally dangerous state for the ongoing national and economic security of the US.
Trump got particularly nasty with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Just as a point of fact, that dairy issue *WAS* resolved by the TPP---which Donald Trump ripped up. Just another example of creating a problem and blaming others for it.
It takes a special kind of obnoxiousness to piss off Canadians. But Trump and his advisers were more than happy to charge into that abyss. And Justin Trudeau rebuked him in the most mild, most Canadian polite, and far more statesman-like way.
Imagine that--the leader of a country actually defending that country and looking out for its own economic interests! How dare he not be bowled over by Hurricane Trump and allow the US to set all terms for Trump's personal profit?
So obviously, the Trump White House sent out advisers Peter Navarro and Larry Kudlow to the Sunday news shows to put out their side of the argument (and isn't it accommodating of the news producers to not book anyone else to offer up a more sane and global view?) and they had their talking points very much in order, using the same very specific phrase in their manufactured anger at Trudeau: he "stabbed [Trump] in the back" and therefore was hurting the US.
Here's the thing: that's not a phrase that you usually hear bandied about in international relations circles. But there was one person who did use that particular phrase.
Cheryl Rofer, who has done nuclear security consulting and writing, recalled it specifically, and noted that once again the media (and in particular, The New York Times reporter Michael Shear who was covering the after effects of the summit) missed the forest for the trees:
Also known as the "Stab-in-the-back" myth
We're long past Godwin's Law being applicable, but I do think that if the Trump administration doesn't want the comparison, they should really try to stop making it so easy for those of us who do remember history and aren't swayed by some silly photo ops.
