World Leaders Caught On Video Laughing At Trump

A pool camera caught the exchange and immediately went viral around the world, as Trudeau, Macron and Boris Johnson are seen having a good laugh at the U.S.'s expense.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
The private exchange now viewed over 8 million times on Twitter alone.

Source: CBC News

It was intended as a show of unity after seven decades as allies, but the NATO summit in London has, if anything, brought the divisions among nations into sharper focus.

After parading those divisions in public in London on Tuesday, the leaders of the 29 member states take their arguments behind closed doors at a luxury golf course and resort near Watford, on the outskirts of the British capital.

At a Buckingham Palace reception, a misery-loves-company moment involving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and the U.K.'s Boris Johnson, among others, was caught on video.

The scene, captured by the host's pool camera, showed Trudeau seemingly venting about U.S. President Donald Trump's marathon media availabilities.

"He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top," Trudeau is recorded as saying.

Trump is not mentioned by name, but the video could provide fodder for more behind-the-scenes, or maybe in-front-of-the-camera, drama.


