Trump Pouts At Leaders Laughing At Him, Calls Trudeau 'Two-Faced'

Video surfaced last night of other NATO leaders (Trudeau, Macron, and Boris Johnson) having a good laugh at Trump's expense. This morning Trump blasted Trudeau as "two-faced", and abruptly cancelling a press conference to leave the NATO summit early, taking his ball and going home, as it were.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Wednesday called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after a viral clip circulated showing Trudeau gossiping about the president's conduct at bilateral NATO meetings a day earlier.

"Well, he’s two-faced," Trump said when asked if he'd seen the video.

“And honestly with Trudeau, he’s a nice guy," Trump added after a long pause. "I find him to be a very nice guy."

The president went on to suggest Trudeau was upset that he'd been critical of Canada failing to meet a 2 percent commitment to defense spending during their one-on-one meeting on Tuesday in London.

"They should be paying 2 percent," Trump said. "So I called him out on that, and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it, but that’s the way it is."