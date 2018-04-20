Jimmy Kimmel Says Michael Cohen Should 'Flip Like An Acrobat!'

Jimmy Kimmel has fun with the story about Trump advisors worrying that Michael Cohen will make a deal with Robert Mueller.

“Does this look like the face of someone who’s going to crack under pressure from federal investigators?.I don’t think so. He looks like a dog that got caught peeing on the rug.

“Michael Cohen once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump. And Robert Mueller was like, ‘Oh, great, stand right there, you want a cigarette or anything?’I mean, if he’s not guilty of anything, why does it matter if he flips? Flip away. Flip like an acrobat.”

He concluded, “Here’s the thing. Almost no one ultimately turns out to be loyal to Donald Trump, because Donald Trump isn’t loyal to them.

"He cheats in business, he cheats at golf, cheats in marriage, definitely cheats on his taxes. That’s why we haven’t seen them. He throws everybody that works for him under the bus eventually.

"Loyalty to Donald Trump means you scratch my back, and then we’re done.”