Trump Rages About Cohen Raid: 'It's An Attack On Our Country'

Flanked by John Bolton and his generals, Donald Trump raged about the FBI raid on Michael Cohen.

In his stream of vitriol, he managed to mention Hillary Clinton a couple of times and the "harrible things" she has done. What are those things, again?

At one point Trump tells the press, "It's an attack on our country, in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for." No one apparently had the heart to tell him that the attack on our country took place in 2016 and helped him into the situation he is in now, where he can loot the government before he is perp-walked off into the distance.

He had some anger for Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III, too, returning to his usual rant about how he would never have appointed him if he knew Sessions would recuse himself, etc. etc. etc.

Shortly after I cut this clip, he returns again to Hillary and her "33,000 emails" she deleted. Apparently he has forgotten -- as old bitter Republican men do -- that Hillary has no power, is not elected, is not sitting in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. It doesn't matter, as long as he can deflect onto her as the convenient scapegoat.

When they lead him away in handcuffs, he will still be whining about her emails. You will hear his voice trailing off in the distance -- 33,000 EMaaaaaaaiiiiilllls.

Transcript below:

"The broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys, good man, and it's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt. I've been saying it for a long time. I've wanted to keep it down."

" We've given over I believe over a million pages of documents to the special counsel. They continue to just go forward and here we are talking about Syria, we're talking about a lot of serious things with the greatest fighting force ever and I have this witch hunt constantly going on for over 12 months now. And actually much more than that. It was right after I won the nomination, it started. And it's a disgrace. It's frankly, a real disgrace."

↓ Story continues below ↓

It's an attack on our country in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for. So when I saw this and when I heard it, I heard it like you did. I said, that is really now in a whole new level of unfairness."

" So this has been going on -- I saw one of the reporters who is not necessarily a fan of mine, not necessarily very good to me, he said, in effect, that this is ridiculous. This is now getting ridiculous. They found no collusion whatsoever with Russia. The reason they found it is that there was no collusion at all. No collusion. This is the most biased group of people -- these people have the biggest conflicts of interest I've ever seen. Democrats all, or just about all, either Democrats or a couple of Republicans that worked for President Obama, "

"They're not looking at the other side. They're not looking at the Hillary Clinton horrible things that she did and all of the crimes that were committed. They're not looking at all of the things that happened that everybody is very angry about, I can tell you, from the Republican side. And I think even the Independent side. They only keep looking at us."

"So they find no collusion and then they go from there and they say, well, let's keep going. And they raid an office of a personal attorney early in the morning. And I think it's a disgrace. So we'll be talking about it more. But this is the most conflicted group of people I've ever seen."

" The Attorney General made a terrible mistake when he did this and when he recused himself or he should have certainly let him know if he was going to recuse himself. And we would have used a -- put a different Attorney General in. So he made what I consider to be a mistake for the country. But you'll figure that out. "

All I can say is after looking for a long period of time, and even before the special counsel, because it really started just about from the time I won the nomination. And you look at what took place and what happened and it's a disgrace."

The only disgrace is that this man is still in power. That's the only problem I see here.