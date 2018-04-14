SNL Cold Open: Robert Mueller Interviews Michael Cohen

The Trump administration is such a target rich environment for satire. The problem is that some of these characters are such caricatures that it's hard to get them to the point of satire without rendering them completely unbelievable.

Case in point: Michael Cohen, as played by Ben Stiller, being interviewed by Robert DeNiro's Robert Mueller.

Cohen clearly trying to find out where Mueller's at in the investigation and Mueller is only too happy to share their own code names for the various subject of the investigations:

What's Trump's code name?

Used to be "Putin's Little Bitch" What is it now?

"Stormy's Little Bitch" Ivanka?

"Girlfriend" Jared?

"Other Girlfriend" Don Jr and Eric?

"The Two Fredos" Me?

"Dead Man Walking"

Yup, that about sums it up.