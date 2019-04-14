SNL Cold Open: Lockup

I'm coming to find relief when Donald Trump hasn't sucked all the oxygen out of the news cycle so that the writing staff at SNL can come up with a Trump-free cold open.

And with some high profile indictments in the last couple of weeks, SNL imagined a future episode of MSNBC's "Lockup" with college entrance briber Lori "Aunt Becky" Loughlin (Kate McKinnon), sneaker company extorter/embezzler Michael Avenatti (Pete Davidson) and Wikileak founder and very messy person Julian Assange (Michael Keaton) trying to climb the prison hierarchy by out-crazying each other.