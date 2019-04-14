Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

SNL Cold Open: Lockup

California's prisons are about to get a whole bunch of very interesting new residents.
By Nicole Belle

I'm coming to find relief when Donald Trump hasn't sucked all the oxygen out of the news cycle so that the writing staff at SNL can come up with a Trump-free cold open.

And with some high profile indictments in the last couple of weeks, SNL imagined a future episode of MSNBC's "Lockup" with college entrance briber Lori "Aunt Becky" Loughlin (Kate McKinnon), sneaker company extorter/embezzler Michael Avenatti (Pete Davidson) and Wikileak founder and very messy person Julian Assange (Michael Keaton) trying to climb the prison hierarchy by out-crazying each other.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.