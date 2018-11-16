Sealed Assange Charges Accidentally Revealed, And Other News

I'm sorry that as a result of this error, Assange will now have the opportunity to create more chaos before he's arrested:

Julian Assange has been charged under seal, prosecutors inadvertently revealed in a recently unsealed court filing — a development that could significantly advance the Russia probe and have major implications for those who publish government secrets. https://t.co/olbWtWnUYX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 16, 2018

SCOOP: US Department of Justice "accidentally" reveals existence of sealed charges (or a draft for them) against WikiLeaks' publisher Julian Assange in apparent cut-and-paste error in an unrelated case also at the Eastern District of Virginia. https://t.co/wrjlAbXk5Z pic.twitter.com/4UlB0c1SAX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 16, 2018

And other news you may have missed:

#OnlyOnAP: Stacey Abrams campaign and legal team is preparing an unprecedented legal challenge that could force a court to rule whether another election is needed. https://t.co/6z6kNFdk0Y — The Associated Press (@AP) November 16, 2018

Lawyers for Paul Manafort and Mueller's office filed a joint request tonight to extend the deadline to update the judge in DC about the status of things — report is currently due tomorrow. They've asked to file 11/26, saying they'll be able to give info "of greater assistance" pic.twitter.com/vVV4qL9WXh — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 16, 2018

You know who's not enjoying last week's election? The guy who lost. https://t.co/fRNlKNpbPb — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 15, 2018

Lawyers for Paul Manafort and Mueller's office filed a joint request tonight to extend the deadline to update the judge in DC about the status of things — report is currently due tomorrow. They've asked to file 11/26, saying they'll be able to give info "of greater assistance" pic.twitter.com/vVV4qL9WXh — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 16, 2018

Serious question. Why would voting machine vendors ES&S and Dominion Voting—which collectively account for more than 80% of US voting equipment and are supposedly separate companies—share IP addresses? cc: @Redrum_of_Crows 1/ https://t.co/7paXgbi9eF — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) November 16, 2018

Democrats won 54% of votes for state assembly in Wisconsin but Republicans got 63% of seats. This is stunning https://t.co/j8zfiJFXGx pic.twitter.com/B8MhXGu06M — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 15, 2018

A newly surfaced video shows a GOP senator from Mississippi talking about making it "just a little more difficult" for "liberal folks" to vote. It comes days after Cindy Hyde-Smith faced criticism for another video where she joked about a public hanging. https://t.co/8NXW04jxNA pic.twitter.com/ZMt5SO0VGf

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 16, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the successful test of an unspecified "newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon," state media reports. https://t.co/jLarq4UL2q — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 16, 2018

Mitch McConnell just filed cloture for district court nominee Thomas Farr, a guy who helped draft NC's voter suppression law, defended racist gerrymandering + may have lied to senators about aiding Jesse Helms' campaign in disenfranchising black voters. https://t.co/Ngh4jANbSb — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 15, 2018

Exclusive: U.S. Marshals Service spending millions on DeVos security in unusual arrangement https://t.co/pRMx0jRKcL via @HeidiPrzybyla — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 16, 2018

With wildfires, heat waves, and rising sea levels, large tracts of the earth are becoming uninhabitable, but the fossil-fuel industry continues its assault on the facts: https://t.co/nnz59ynSGm pic.twitter.com/WMyIyrkLiQ — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 16, 2018

Wrap your mind around this



Senior Trump officials



—explored/ing how to send a cleric (a Green Card holder) to Turkey where his life and limb would be at risk



—in exchange for Turkey letting up on Saudis for murdering #Khashoggi (a Green Card holder)https://t.co/OuTXn4ubaf — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 15, 2018

Corsi told The Guardian that Mueller is (unsurprisingly) looking into Nigel Farage... https://t.co/oyt0hmSk3N — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 13, 2018

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that will permit Cory Booker to simultaneously run for re-election to the Senate and the Democratic nomination https://t.co/8I7JWaWDQP — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 2, 2018

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley has reportedly asked state lawmakers for a change so that he can run for president and for re-election to his Senate seat in 2020. https://t.co/p1DvqjSOm2 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 14, 2018

'Batkid' is now cancer free five years after taking over city of San Francisco with Make-A-Wish. https://t.co/A7e1BziXsF pic.twitter.com/eRbpGssgUc — ABC News (@ABC) November 16, 2018

Even though the people voted for change, in many places their will was thwarted by gerrymandering. As I feared, the blue wave could not surmount the Republican gerrymandered seawalls in many states. Read this important article - our democracy is at risk. https://t.co/0bne5SEX0F — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) November 15, 2018

A federal grand jury handed down hate crime charges against a white man who shot and killed two Black grandparents at a Kentucky Kroger last month.

@Kroger allows open carry in its stores, meaning customers must suss out good armed good guys from bad. https://t.co/IzX5D93LSC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 16, 2018

The conservative lobbying firm that Facebook hired in the midst of an October 2017 public relations crisis about Russian disinformation included what one former employee tells @NBCNews was an “in-house fake news shop” as part of its operations. https://t.co/UOQODjalrK — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 15, 2018

Calif. rescue teams scour for remains with more than 600 missing in fire https://t.co/m0mP7DJVLQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 16, 2018

People in Sacramento, CA are wearing masks to deal with smoke from the Camp Fire.



About 100 miles away, the air quality in the Bay area is so bad that officials are asking people to stay inside with the windows closed. pic.twitter.com/HCAip8A8vL — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 16, 2018

This might be the best story written on the state of internet journalism I’ve ever read: https://t.co/JYsCS4Aey6 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 16, 2018

This is huge. Nancy Pelosi has committed to put Progressive Caucus members—including newly elected progressive champs—on the most powerful committees in the House. Proud @MoveOn is working with @USProgressives and @TeamPelosi to empower a new wave of leaders fighting for change. pic.twitter.com/iAPxVsgbRP — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 16, 2018

And finally, because your brain probably hurts, KITTEN VIDEO!!!