SNL Cold Open: Michael Cohen's Testimony Is Not So Helpful To Jim Jordan

While at times uneven, SNL's cold open Saturday on satirizing Trump fixer Michael Cohen's testimony before the Congressional Oversight Committee was only slightly more ridiculous than the real thing.

Ben Stiller reprised his role as Michael Cohen, using lyrics from the song "Torn" to express his regret and poking fun at Cohen's inability to locate who was questioning him.

Former cast member Bill Hader came back to be an increasingly frustrated Jim Jordan--jacketless as usual--trying to entrap Cohen into a "gotcha" moment, leading to a series of self-owns by the abject stupidity of Donald Trump. The Democrats on the panel catch on quickly and yield back their time to let him keep "digging his own grave."

But my favorite zinger of the night came courtesy of Kenan Thompson's Elijah Cummings: “Now, for any other president, this hearing would be the most damning and humiliating of their lives. But for Trump, it’s just Wednesday.”