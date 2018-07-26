Rudy Giuliani Compares Michael Cohen To Brutus And Benedict Arnold

Well, well, well. Looks like Trumpy-Bear knew about the meeting in Trump Tower with the Russians before it happened. The meeting his son testified before a Senate Committee he didn't know about. The one the Tangerine Tyrant has claimed multiple times he didn't know about, himself. The meeting his son, son-in-law, and campaign chair, Paul Manafort attended for the sole purpose of getting "dirt" on Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election.

Was there ever any doubt?

We learned this definitively, though, because of the existence of tapes. Lordy, Michael Cohen taped more than 100 conversations!

Rudy Giuliani was on Chris Cuomo's show seeming terribly hurt and betrayed and sad talking about Cohen and these taped conversations...but he was even sadder for his client, President Payoff.

CUOMO: Why did he have somebody so close to him, if the guy was so incredible? GUILIANI: Chris, that's kind of part of the human condition. We all make mistakes about people that turn out to be disloyal to us. Benedict Arnold was disloyal to George Washington, the greatest president, right? Brutus and Caesar. You can go back to ancient classical literature and you can find people you think you trust and they turn out to be scoundrels. I saw the president when he first found out that he had been taped, and the president was completely shocked. CUOMO: I believe that. GUILIANI: He wasn't angry. President Trump can get angry sometimes. He was disappointed, almost like a father who has been betrayed by his son. It was very moving for Jay and me.

Say it with me. AAAAWWWWWWWWWWWW. Cohen is Brutus and trump is Caesar. Cohen is Benedict Arnold and trump is Geo... I cannot even finish typing that.

But guess what? Everything about the way Giuliani was talking and excoriating Cohen tells us that what we are hearing is on those tapes is true. And even more intriguing - they are not being leaked by Cohen's side. Lanny Davis (Cohen's lawyer) issued a statement after Guiliani's appearance denying the information came from them.

Then who leaked this information? Might it have come from trump's team? Would Caesar have done such a thing? Would Geor...bwahahahahaha...nope. Still can't type it.