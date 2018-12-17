Trump Lies About FBI's Legal Search Of Cohen's Office, Claims FBI 'Broke In'

Caught in waves of desperation over Michael Cohen's sentencing memo implicating him, Donald Trump tweeted (which is an official White House statement) that Cohen is a rat because the FBI "broke into his office" and obtained evidence illegally.

That is a complete lie, start to finish.

On Sunday, James Comey and Cohen's legal advisor Lanny Davis slammed Trump over his propensity to never tell the truth.

Here's Trump's ALL CAPS tweet:

A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/2NXh1o6jcQ — Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) December 16, 2018

How many mafia movies and criminal movies have we all seen when the bad guys called those who flipped on them to the authorities,

"rats"? Unfortunately for Trump, we are not at the movies. These are plea agreements, sentencing memos, and indictments against people surrounding a sitting U.S. president.

Also, "rats" usually provided accurate information against those whom they are ratting on.

Even Andrew McCarthy caught this.

Sir, in mobster lingo, a ‘rat’ is a witness who tells prosecutors real incriminating info. Perhaps a different word? Searches of lawyer’s offices common enough that DOJ has a procedure for them. Here it yielded evidence of crimes you said he should be jailed for. You should stop. https://t.co/EV1txBYrhz — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 16, 2018

TPM writes, "And, speaking On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Davis, Cohen’s former attorney and current adviser, said of the search warrant execution: “[Cohen] not only consented to [the search], he thanked them for their courtesy as they left, and you have a President denouncing the FBI, lying about a warrant and a legal search.”

James Comey responded via Twitter:

"This is from the President of our country, lying about the lawful execution of a search warrant issued by a federal judge. Shame on Republicans who don’t speak up at this moment — for the FBI, the rule of law, and the truth."

Republicans in Congress should be considered co-conspirators after the fact for allowing Trump to act like he's an authoritarian dictator instead of a democratically elected official.