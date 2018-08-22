On Fox, Lanny Davis Blasts Fox: 'Rhetoric Without Facts'

Michael Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis scolded two Fox News hosts for using the tired meme of conservatives trying to defend Trump by calling for a second special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton and Russia.

Davis, who has been a constant Fox News guest for years explained that Trump is as guilty as Michael: who pleaded out on campaign finance violations.

Davis, who has been a constant Fox News guest for years explained that Trump is as guilty as Michael Cohen, who pleaded out on campaign finance violations.

He then explained to co-host Sandra Smith from America's Newsroom that indicting a sitting President is not settled law, but guidelines issued by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in 73' and 2000'.

Co-host Eric Shawn brought up Davis' previous ties to the Clinton's and asked, "What do you say to those who say that there should be a special counsel investigating the Clintons, the DNC, the dossier, Christopher Steele and the way this was handled by the Department of Justice and FBI officials, some who have been fired and certainly showed a distaste for Donald Trump becoming president."

Shawn listed every complaint Rep. Jim Jordan and many Fox News personalities have been using daily to discredit the Mueller investigation and shift blame away from Trump.

Shawn listed every complaint Rep. Jim Jordan and many Fox News personalities have been using daily to discredit the Mueller investigation and shift blame away from Trump.

Lanny Davis was not pleased.

Davis said, "First of all, you didn’t state a single fact involving the Clintons, and although I have a lot of friends at Fox and have been a Fox guest on almost every show on Fox, that kind of rhetoric without facts is unfortunately too common on Fox shows, so state me facts of what Bill or Hillary Clinton actually have done that would suggest anything illegal suggesting a special counsel.”

Shawn tried to downplay his question saying he was asking for a comment from others who are calling for it.

Davis replied, "Pure political speculation, rhetoric, but no facts.”