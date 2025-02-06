The Extremely Gifted Lara Trump Gets A Fox News Weekend Show

What a pathetic artificial tree of a woman Lara Trump is. Imagine only being able to get jobs from your decrepit, dementia-ridden father-in-law! Please, God, just don't let her "sing" on the air. Via the New York Times:

Lara Trump, Mr. Trump’s daughter-in-law and a former co-chair of the Republican Party, will begin hosting a new weekend show on Fox News on Feb. 22, the network is set to announce on Wednesday.

The president and his children are frequent guests on Fox News. But there is no precedent for the close relative of a sitting president to host a high-profile show on a major television news channel.

“My View with Lara Trump,” expected to air on Saturdays at 9 p.m. Eastern, will include a mix of analysis and interviews with influential figures. The network is describing the show as focused on “the return of common sense to all corners of American life,” echoing a phrase, “common sense,” that the Trump administration has frequently deployed.