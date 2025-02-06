The Extremely Gifted Lara Trump Gets A Fox News Weekend Show

The network is describing the show as focused on “the return of common sense to all corners of American life.”
By Susie MadrakFebruary 6, 2025

What a pathetic artificial tree of a woman Lara Trump is. Imagine only being able to get jobs from your decrepit, dementia-ridden father-in-law! Please, God, just don't let her "sing" on the air. Via the New York Times:

Lara Trump, Mr. Trump’s daughter-in-law and a former co-chair of the Republican Party, will begin hosting a new weekend show on Fox News on Feb. 22, the network is set to announce on Wednesday.

The president and his children are frequent guests on Fox News. But there is no precedent for the close relative of a sitting president to host a high-profile show on a major television news channel.

“My View with Lara Trump,” expected to air on Saturdays at 9 p.m. Eastern, will include a mix of analysis and interviews with influential figures. The network is describing the show as focused on “the return of common sense to all corners of American life,” echoing a phrase, “common sense,” that the Trump administration has frequently deployed.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon