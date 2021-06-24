2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lara Trump Flips Out Over Fox Poll: Biden 56% Approval

How DARE Fox News show Joe Biden's high approval numbers!
By John Amato
5 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On Fox and Friends this morning, Fox News contributor (yeah) Lara Trump tried to claim the latest Fox News polling on President Biden is a lie, but even the three Trumpified hosts wouldn't denigrate their own network's polling.

Laura Trump was brought on to discuss Biden's call for gun control measure but acted like every QAnon cultist and claimed Biden is mentally unfit for the job. yada, yada, yada.

I guess she has those lying ears and eyes as well.

Lara made believe the Second Amendment was created only so American citizens could protect themselves against their own governments.

A brainiac, she is not.

Brian Kilmeade then asked Laura Trump to explain president Biden's high approval rating by the latest Fox News polls which stand at 56%. (Kilmeade gave her a lower number.)

"I mean, I truly don't believe that. I don't think that is a legitimate number," Laura Trump said.

She continued, "I also think that he gets totally coddled, guys, by the mainstream media. Every time you see him truly asked a question by so many of these outlets, they are these softball questions about ice cream."

All three co-hosts laughed at her nonsense and Steve Doocy said, "Fox News stands by the poll."

Deny evidence, science, reality, and peddle in conspiracies--those are the core activities of Traitor Trump and his supporters.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team