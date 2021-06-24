Lara Trump Flips Out Over Fox Poll: Biden 56% Approval

On Fox and Friends this morning, Fox News contributor (yeah) Lara Trump tried to claim the latest Fox News polling on President Biden is a lie, but even the three Trumpified hosts wouldn't denigrate their own network's polling.

Laura Trump was brought on to discuss Biden's call for gun control measure but acted like every QAnon cultist and claimed Biden is mentally unfit for the job. yada, yada, yada.

I guess she has those lying ears and eyes as well.

Lara made believe the Second Amendment was created only so American citizens could protect themselves against their own governments.

A brainiac, she is not.

Brian Kilmeade then asked Laura Trump to explain president Biden's high approval rating by the latest Fox News polls which stand at 56%. (Kilmeade gave her a lower number.)

"I mean, I truly don't believe that. I don't think that is a legitimate number," Laura Trump said.

She continued, "I also think that he gets totally coddled, guys, by the mainstream media. Every time you see him truly asked a question by so many of these outlets, they are these softball questions about ice cream."

All three co-hosts laughed at her nonsense and Steve Doocy said, "Fox News stands by the poll."

Deny evidence, science, reality, and peddle in conspiracies--those are the core activities of Traitor Trump and his supporters.